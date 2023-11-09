ADC Therapeutics’ (ADCT) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics Trading Down 17.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.11.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $19.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 454.51% and a negative net margin of 145.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 155.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 462,500 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 603.1% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 3,257,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,050 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,366,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 497,851 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.