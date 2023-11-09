Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Adient had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Adient Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.59. 320,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,064. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71. Adient has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

