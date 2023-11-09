ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.13 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.17 million, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 6.35. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ADMA. Raymond James increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In related news, CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $973,258.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 782,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,597,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 510,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $2,317,529.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,113,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,673,360.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,405,351 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,175 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

