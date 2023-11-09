Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.7% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $588.43. 522,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,711. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $317.87 and a one year high of $595.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $540.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.47. The company has a market cap of $267.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

