Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $114.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,163,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,183,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $184.55 billion, a PE ratio of 946.66, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

