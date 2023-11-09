Advisor OS LLC Acquires 161 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,904,000 after acquiring an additional 141,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,272,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,257,000 after purchasing an additional 161,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.77.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 631 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.77, for a total transaction of $347,535.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,035.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.77, for a total transaction of $347,535.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $955,035.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,486 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.95, for a total transaction of $809,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,678,834 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $626.80. The stock had a trading volume of 259,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,273. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $631.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $571.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

