Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Danaher by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $196.17. The company had a trading volume of 313,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.58. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

