Advisor OS LLC Buys 40,309 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 797.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,707. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $304.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.45.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.