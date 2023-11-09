Advisor OS LLC Buys 61,364 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 583.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,364 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Nordwand Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.9% in the second quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,958,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after buying an additional 212,521 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 296,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $94.28. 2,465,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,660,530. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.47.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

