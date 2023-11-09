Advisor OS LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisor OS LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.64. 223,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.