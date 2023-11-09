Advisor OS LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.19. 514,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,293. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.