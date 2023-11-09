Advisor OS LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Kellanova by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 722,400 shares of company stock valued at $40,223,744 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $74.72.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

