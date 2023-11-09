Advisor OS LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 259.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,566 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC owned about 1.21% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCHP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $378.27 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

