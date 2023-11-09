Advisor OS LLC Purchases 1,002 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,797,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.57. The company had a trading volume of 840,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.02 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

