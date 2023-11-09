Advisor OS LLC Purchases 46,454 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 314.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $401.19. 811,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,802. The company has a market cap of $320.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $422.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $398.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.57.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.