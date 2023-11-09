Advisor OS LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $520.97. 241,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,917. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.94 and a 12-month high of $558.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $521.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $146.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

