AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Down to $15.38

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.38, but opened at $14.58. AerSale shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 116,295 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $705.27 million, a P/E ratio of -171.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $69.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.96 million. AerSale had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Levy bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,164.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AerSale news, Director Andrew C. Levy bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at $250,164.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Finazzo purchased 31,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $358,600.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,222,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,469,512.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,296 shares of company stock valued at $847,008. 50.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AerSale in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AerSale by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

