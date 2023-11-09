Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,352.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.37%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

AEVA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 450,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,174. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $145.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEVA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $0.88 to $0.96 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.29.

About Aeva Technologies



Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

