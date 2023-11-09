Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Increased to $0.96 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $0.88 to $0.96 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AEVA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.29.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,352.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.37%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 20.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 77,855 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

