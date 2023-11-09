Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $20.11 Per Share (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $20.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.00. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $17.57 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $130.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.63 and a 200-day moving average of $138.81. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

