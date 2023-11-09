Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.74

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 7725000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

AFRM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Affirm by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Affirm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 21.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 48.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

