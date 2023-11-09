Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Trading 10% Higher

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 139,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 45,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Africa Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$162.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

