AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 38.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 197.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $114.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

