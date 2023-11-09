AgileThought (AGIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, November 10th.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million.

Get AgileThought alerts:

AgileThought Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of AGIL opened at $0.10 on Thursday. AgileThought has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $4.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgileThought

In related news, Director Alexander R. Rossi sold 279,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,093 shares in the company, valued at $556.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in AgileThought by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 313,334 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in AgileThought by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 784,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AgileThought by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in AgileThought by 52.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of AgileThought by 320.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 97,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AGIL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of AgileThought in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of AgileThought from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGIL

AgileThought Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.