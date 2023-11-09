agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Get agilon health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on agilon health

agilon health Stock Down 7.5 %

Insider Activity at agilon health

Shares of AGL stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.76. 1,232,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,047. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. agilon health has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,750 shares of company stock worth $1,166,325. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in agilon health by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.