AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue $0.12 Nov 23 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) declared a nov 23 dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 11th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AGNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 25.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.