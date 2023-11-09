AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 358.25 ($4.42). 54,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 28,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352.75 ($4.35).

AIB Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,031.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 356.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 347.62.

About AIB Group

(Get Free Report)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.