Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Buys C$12,703.95 in Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Palmer acquired 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,703.95.
Air Canada Stock Performance
TSE:AC opened at C$18.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.04 and a twelve month high of C$26.04.
Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The business had revenue of C$5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.8788927 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Air Canada
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
