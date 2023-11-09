Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $259.97 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.85.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

