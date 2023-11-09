Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Gap Down to $20.25

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.25, but opened at $15.18. Air Transport Services Group shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 698,043 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

