Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,158 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 430,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,420. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average is $96.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $422,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,628.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $422,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,628.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,976 shares of company stock worth $1,885,664. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.