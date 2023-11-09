Allegiant Travel Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Allegiant Travel has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

ALGT opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.72 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.24. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,098,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $90,297.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $857,394.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,861 shares of company stock valued at $344,042. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

