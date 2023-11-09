AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRT) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRT – Free Report) by 172.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF during the second quarter worth $1,734,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:APRT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,322. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $32.13.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (APRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. APRT was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

