Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE AAU opened at $0.14 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Almaden Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

