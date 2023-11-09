Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Trading Down 3.6 %
NYSE AAU opened at $0.14 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
