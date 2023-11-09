Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gagnon Advisors LLC

Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor comprises about 4.2% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gagnon Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $108,569,902.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,540,400. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.97. 50,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,890. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.42. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

