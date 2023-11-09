alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €3.53 ($3.79) and last traded at €3.55 ($3.82). Approximately 19,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.59 ($3.86).

alstria office REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $631.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.78.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

