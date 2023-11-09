Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Jeffrey Marraccini Sells 3,711 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 3,711 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $250,789.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,916.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $78.49.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 14.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,496 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 189.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the software’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,538 shares of the software’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the software’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.