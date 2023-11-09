AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 11.8 %

AMC Entertainment stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 41,738,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,090. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.95. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

