AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $10.09

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.09, but opened at $8.18. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 17,636,166 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.35.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.95.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 43.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 532,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 538,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 85,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

