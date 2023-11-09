Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameren Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE AEE traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $76.30. 574,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,280. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.54.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,521,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

