Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Ameresco comprises approximately 2.7% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.50% of Ameresco worth $12,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Ameresco by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,737 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 793,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Ameresco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 618,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,664,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $86,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,350.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,664,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,670 shares of company stock worth $774,221 in the last 90 days. 41.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 218,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,107. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Get Our Latest Report on AMRC

About Ameresco

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.