American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.37.

AEP stock opened at $78.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.69%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

