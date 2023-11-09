American Resources (AREC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect American Resources to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 700.09% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.
American Resources Price Performance
AREC remained flat at $1.32 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,457. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 0.38. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
American Resources
American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.
