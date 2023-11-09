American Resources (AREC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect American Resources to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 700.09% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

AREC remained flat at $1.32 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,457. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 0.38. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AREC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Resources by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Resources by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

