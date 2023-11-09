American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.63. 271,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 120.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,903. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

