AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $18,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.75.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $147.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.50. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $164.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

