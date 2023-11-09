Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.87. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 18,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $234,666.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,274,328.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $128,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,006.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 18,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $234,666.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,274,328.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,757 shares of company stock valued at $928,422 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

