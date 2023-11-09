Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Gap Up to $45.42

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.42, but opened at $48.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 31,406 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPH. StockNews.com downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $730,069.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $730,069.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,360 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,318 shares of company stock worth $5,555,054. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,854,000 after acquiring an additional 75,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,234,000 after buying an additional 45,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,948,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after buying an additional 218,895 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

