Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Director Robert Livingston Purchases 11,839 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.74. The stock had a trading volume of 488,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,079. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

