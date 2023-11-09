Amplitude, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amplitude in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amplitude’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

AMPL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Amplitude Trading Down 5.9 %

AMPL opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.35. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $877,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amplitude by 11.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Amplitude by 3.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $39,473.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,488.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

