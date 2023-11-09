Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,397 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 667% compared to the average daily volume of 1,355 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.30. 4,589,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,382. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $896.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.30. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $98.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 87,923 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

